River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

