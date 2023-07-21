River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 18,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

