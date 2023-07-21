River Oaks Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. CapStar Financial accounts for 3.6% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of CapStar Financial worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 17,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,140. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $301.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

