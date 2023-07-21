River Oaks Capital LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 41,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,910. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $566.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.