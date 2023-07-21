River Oaks Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

