Robert W. Baird Boosts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $305.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.43.

NYSE SNA opened at $272.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

