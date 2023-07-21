Robert W. Baird Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $145.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

BMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $87.46 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Badger Meter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Badger Meter by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

