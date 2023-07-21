Rocket Pool Price Tops $30.47 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.47 or 0.00102239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 19% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $595.55 million and $10.75 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,547,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,547,495 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

