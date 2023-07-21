Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.58.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $17.79 on Friday, hitting $499.38. 837,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,259. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

