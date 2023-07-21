Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.36-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.30. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.31 and a 200 day moving average of $445.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

