Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $234.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKTX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.70.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $266.90 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.