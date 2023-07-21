Roth Mkm Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

