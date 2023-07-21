Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$36.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.21.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$23.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$34.85.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.336706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

