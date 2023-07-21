Royal Bank of Canada Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$81.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.89.
Metro Stock Performance
TSE MRU opened at C$73.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$67.09 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.19.
Metro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
