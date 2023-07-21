RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Down 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €38.91 ($43.72) and last traded at €39.11 ($43.94). 940,613 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.23 ($44.08).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

