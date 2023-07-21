RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Up 4%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 65,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 284,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXST. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

RxSight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 21.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,907 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

