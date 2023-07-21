Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00021606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $134.33 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00249334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031553 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.59425002 USD and is down -43.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

