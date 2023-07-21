Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,177,500.16 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Corp Srb acquired 14,338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02.

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Srb acquired 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,488.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb acquired 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb bought 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.08 per share, for a total transaction of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb bought 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb bought 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 63,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

