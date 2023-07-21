SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 137,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.95 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.