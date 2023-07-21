SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 262.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

