SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,519 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 56,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

