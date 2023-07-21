SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,765 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

