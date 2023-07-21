SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 156.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

