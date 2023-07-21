SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

