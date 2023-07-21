SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

