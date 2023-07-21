SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $226.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

