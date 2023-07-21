SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $516.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

