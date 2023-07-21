SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,735,000 after buying an additional 975,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $195.62 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

