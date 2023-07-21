Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,509.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,509.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,386,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,353,912. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Samsara by 67.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

