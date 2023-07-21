Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.05. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 45,878 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock worth $4,082,079. Insiders own 34.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 607.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 130.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

