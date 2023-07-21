Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.16. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$17.70.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7054545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.