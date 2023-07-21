Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.7 %

SNDR stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.