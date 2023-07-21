Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Scholastic Stock Down 1.7 %
Scholastic stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28.
Institutional Trading of Scholastic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scholastic
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.