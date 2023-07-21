Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Scholastic stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

