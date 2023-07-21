Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.86

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.86 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 42.79 ($0.56). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.59), with a volume of 602,843 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.14 million, a P/E ratio of 364.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.86.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Featured Articles

