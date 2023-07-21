Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE remained flat at $25.07 during trading on Friday. 382,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,800. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

