Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,269,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the previous session’s volume of 2,538,720 shares.The stock last traded at $48.11 and had previously closed at $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

