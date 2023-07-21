Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 110,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

