Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,594. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.