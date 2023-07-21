Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

