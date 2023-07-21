Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.19

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.19 and last traded at $117.97, with a volume of 12424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

