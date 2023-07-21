Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Position Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Seaboard worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Seaboard by 2,104.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 11,623.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,626.64. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,837.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,242.95.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

