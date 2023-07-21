Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $974,090.62 and approximately $335.25 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,813.32 or 0.99994324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004163 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

