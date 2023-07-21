Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $99.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

