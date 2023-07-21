Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,675. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

