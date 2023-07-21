ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $560.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.55.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.1 %

NOW opened at $578.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $544.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.15, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

