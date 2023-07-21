ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $52.94. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 118,512 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

