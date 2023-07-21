Sfmg LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.