Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.0 %

SHAK stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.89 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.