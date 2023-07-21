Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.48. 8,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shapeways from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $9.20 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shapeways Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

In other Shapeways news, CEO Greg Kress acquired 6,250 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,581 shares in the company, valued at $222,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Further Reading

