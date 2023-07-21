Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.33. 831,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 326,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

