Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.33. 831,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 326,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Shift Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.72.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.
